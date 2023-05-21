IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad-Devon Conway helps side reach playoffs

NEW DELHI: Four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continued their largely consistent run in the league with yet another playoffs qualification following a win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league match on Saturday, with openers Devon Conway and

Ruturaj Gaikwad playing a massive role in their side's success this year. In their win over DC, Gaikwad-Conway stitched yet another century stand. This is their fourth-century stand in IPL, placing them among the company of elite opening pairs. They have the joint third-highest opening-century partnerships in IPL history.

The most century stands by an opening pair in IPL are by Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner, who stitched six such partnerships during their time together in Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Warner is also involved in five century stands as an opener with Jonny Bairstow.

Warner-Bairstow was yet another successful pair for SRH in its peak years. Besides Ruturaj-Conway, Mayank Agarwal-KL Rahul (for Punjab Kings), Virat Kohli-Faf Du Plessis (for Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (for RCB) have also stitched four century stands as an opening pair in IPL.

The duo also holds the record of the second-most fifty-run-plus opening partnerships for CSK. They have a total of eight in 20 innings, sitting next to the prolific pair of Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay, who have 13 such partnerships in 34 innings.

Ruturaj-Conway's 141-run opening stand against DC on Saturday is also the fourth-highest opening stand by a CSK opening pair. They also hold the record of the highest opening partnership for CSK, with a stand of 182 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 edition of the IPL.

The duo has been highly prolific this season. They have added a total of 688 runs in 13 innings this season as an opening pair. This includes two century stands and three half-century stands.

Conway is the third-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, having scored 585 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.18 and a strike rate of 138.62. He has smashed six fifties this season, with the best score of 92*. He is the highest run-scorer for CSK. On the other hand, Gaikwad has also enjoyed another prolific season with CSK.

In 14 matches, he has scored 504 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 148.33. He has managed three half-centuries this year, with the best score of 92. He is the seventh-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. In the match, CSK posted 223/3 in their 20 overs.

Conway (87 in 52 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and Gaikwad (79 in 50 balls, with three fours and seven sixes) stitched a 141-run opening stand while valuable cameos came from Shivam Dube (22 in 9 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (20* in seven balls). Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya and Anrich Nortje got a wicket each.

In the chase of 224, skipper David Warner (86 off 58 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) found himself short of any support from the other end and DC could score only 146/9 in their 20 overs. Deepak Chahar (3/22) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK.

Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana took two wickets while Jadeja and Tushar Deshpande got a wicket each. Gaikwad clinched the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty.

CSK has qualified for the playoffs. They finish the league stage in second position with eight wins, five losses and no result in 14 games. They have a total of 17 points.

DC finish their campaign with five wins and nine losses in 14 games, with a total of 10 points. They are currently at the ninth position in the points table.