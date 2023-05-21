Casemiro nets winner for Manchester United

BOURNEMOUTH: Midfielder Casemiro scored a brilliant acrobatic volley to hand Manchester United a 1-0 win at Bournemouth, a result that took it closer to Champions League football next season.

United moved to 69 points in fourth place, behind the third-placed Newcastle United only on goal difference.

The visitor dominated the opening exchanges and went ahead in the ninth minute.

Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi tried to hook away a Christian Eriksen pass behind the defence, but only succeeded in teeing up Case- miro for a brilliant spinning volley.

The home side found its feet midway through the first half as Dominic Solanke controlled a long ball into the box and unleashed a shot that David De Gea had to dive to save.

That sparked a positive spell for Bournemouth, with Victor Lindelof forced into a number of defensive headers, but it was soon on the back foot again as United took control in the second half.

The away team had plenty of chances without adding another goal and was almost made to pay when substitute Kieffer Moore and Senesi both went close late on. United held on for a win that prompted wild celebrations from the travelling supporters.

Firmino rescues a point for Liverpool Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser in his final appearance at Anfield for Liverpool as the Merseyside club drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. Firmino, one of four players leaving in the summer window, scored in the 89th minute, much to the delight of the crowd who serenaded the Brazilian after the final whistle.

Liverpool is fifth on the table with 66 points off 37 matches while Villa is seventh with 58 points from 37 games. Jacob Ramsey had put Villa ahead in the 27th minute, after a period of sustained pressure from the visiting team.

RESULTS: Bournemouth 0 lost to Manchester United 1 (Casemiro 9); Liverpool 1 (R Firmino 89) drew with Aston Villa 1 (J Ramsey 27); Tottenham Hotspur 1 (H Kane 8) lost to Brentford 3 (B Mbeumo 50 & 62, Y Wissa 88)