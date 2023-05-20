UTT player roster for Season 4 announced

MUMBAI: Veteran paddler Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra will headline the Indian line-up while World No.12 Aruna Quadri of Nigeria will be among the foreign players competing in the upcoming season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT). The fourth season is scheduled to be hosted at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune from July 13 to 30 and the player draft will be held in Mumbai next month. From a pool of 40 available players, each of the six teams will choose two foreigners (one male and one female) and four Indians (two male and two female). Every team will have the right to retain one player from the previous season. The Indian line-up also includes reigning National champion Sreeja Akula, boys U-19 National title holder Payas Jain and Diya Chitale. Besides Aruna, Benedikt Duda of Germany, Omar Assar from Egypt, Lily Zhang of the USA and Yangzi Liu from Australia are part of the overseas contingent.