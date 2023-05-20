Ultimate goal is to win Asian Games medal again for India: Jinson

RANCHI: The 26th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi witnessed Jinson Johnson make a glorious return by finishing first on the podium in the 1500m event.

Athlete Jinson has been the top-ranked runner in Asia in both the 800m and 1500m disciplines and also holds the national record in both the events.

Looking back on his journey so far, he said, "My international career, from 2015-18, I performed really well. I won a bronze medal in the national championships and I won a silver medal in the Asian Championships in 2017. 2018 was the best performance year in my career. That year, I broke two national records, including a 23-year-old record. I won two medals at the Asian Games as well. Now with the Federation Cup, I was pleased to get the win, and it feels good to get some races under my belt after a long time away from the track."

At a time when he was in the best form of his career, Jinson suffered a career-threatening Achilles tendon injury while training in the US. He then sought the support of the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai. Ronak Hosabettu, Lead Sports Physiotherapist, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, who worked with Jinson post his injury and during his rehab, spoke about the intervention made by Reliance Foundation.