Six Athletes strike Qualification for 2023 Asian Athletics Championship

CHENNAI: With the conclusion of the 26th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Ranchi on 18th May 2023, as many as six athletes from the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) qualified for the prestigious Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Bangkok from July 12, 2023, to July 16, 2023.

Priya Mohan was the first to make the cut in the 400-metre event, striking gold with a time of 53.40 seconds. While the 20-year-old couldn’t beat her own timing from the 2021 Senior National Championships, it was enough to ensure that she met the qualification standards.

Speaking about her performance, Mohan said, "It is a moment of joy for me, but at the same time, I know I have a lot to improve upon. It will be my first senior Asian Athletics Championship, and I want to ensure that I make the most of the opportunity. My time at IIS has significantly benefited me, and I am still learning the nuances of competing at the senior level. The season has just begun, and I am looking forward to improving my timing further."

Alongside Mohan, the IIS jumpers also made a significant mark at the competition. Rubina Yadav breached the qualification mark for the Asian Championships with a 1.80-metre jump, clinching gold in the high jump event, while Abhinaya Shetty claimed bronze with a 1.76-metre jump. In the men’s category, Jesse Sandesh clinched silver with a jump of 2.18 metres.