Martinez helps Inter seal win and spot in CL final

MILAN: A second-half goal by Lautaro Martinez earned Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over city rival AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final second leg at the San Siro here on Tuesday, sealing a 3-0 aggregate win to book its ticket to the title decider in Istanbul.

Milan recovered some of the spark it lacked in the first leg, but Martinez put the tie to bed when he struck powerfully from close range in the 74th minute. Inter went into the match holding a 2-0 advantage and never looked in danger of missing out on the final.

Inter, which overcame Portuguese clubs Porto and Benfica to reach the semi-finals, will play in the Champions League final for the sixth time. “There was a lot of history in this game. I felt it, we did a great job in both the games,” said Martinez, who had won the FIFA World Cup with Argentina last December.

“The unity of the group [motivated us]. I experienced it at the World Cup, that is important. If you have a united group, things are easier. We have shown that Inter deserves this moment. Playing in the Champions League final is a dream. We started this season with goals and we achieved a very important one.”

Inter manager Simone Inzaghi fielded an unchanged eleven from the first leg, with Martinez and Edin Dzeko up front. Rafael Leao returned for Milan after an adductor problem sidelined him in the first leg, with Junior Messias and Malick Thiaw also starting.

Milan could have scored early, but Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana saved a low Brahim Diaz shot that was heading towards the bottom-right corner. Leao had a great chance to reduce the deficit late in the first half but struck inches wide while Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan denied Dzeko, who leapt high to meet a free-kick.

While Stefano Pioli’s Milan kept probing for an opening to spark a comeback, Inter hinted in the first half that it would not be taking its foot of the gas. Martinez eventually proved Milan’s executioner, playing a one-two with substitute Romelu Lukaku before scoring his sixth goal in Inter’s last six games.

After the end of the semi-final tie, Pioli said: “It is clear that we dreamed of the final and wanted to beat our rival. Not succeeding causes disappointment, but we will have to focus on the championship (Serie A). The real disappointment would be not playing in the Champions League next year (Milan is fifth in the league with 61 points).”

RESULT: Semi-finals: Second leg: Inter Milan 1 (L Martinez 74) bt AC Milan 0 (Inter won 3-0 on aggregate)