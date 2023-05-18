LSG to wear Mohun Bagan colours against KKR on Saturday

''It is our way of paying respect to the legacy of Mohun Bagan and to the legacy of our city.'' With this LSG hopes to find themselves at home come Saturday, in a must-win battle for both teams' playoff prospects.

''Not just Mohun Bagan fans, but hope all the residents of Kolkata will support us. For us, Kolkata is our home right. So, as much support as we can get, that's what we would ask for,'' Goenka added.

The announcement was made at RPSG House here in presence of LSG stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Krunal, who has been appointed skipper midway into the season in the absence of an injured KL Rahul, said he's looking forward to see Mohun Bagan in action some day.

''Yes, I'm aware this year we won the (ISL) trophy as well. I'm aware of the team as well. In fact, I'm looking forward to see one of the games as well.'' He further hoped that they would have a greater support than the home team.

''100 percent (we would have more support). Obviously, wherever we go if we get more support it will boost your confidence.

''I request all the Mohun Bagan fans to come on Saturday and support us. Hope we do well against KKR,'' Krunal added.