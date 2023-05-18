Federation Cup 2023 athletics: Jyothi clinches gold in women's 100 m hurdles

RANCHI: Athlete Jyothi Yarraji won a gold medal in the women’s 100 m hurdles at the ongoing Federation Cup athletics event at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Jyothi topped the podium with a meet-record time of 12.89 seconds. She also crossed the Asian Championships qualifying standard of 13.63 seconds set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), as per Olympics.com.

The Andhra Pradesh athlete however, fell short of her own national record of 12.82 seconds.

R Nithya Ramraj (13.44s) and Sapna Kumari (13.58s), with their second and third finishes at the 100 m hurdles, also made it to the 2023 Asian Athletics Championships, which are scheduled to take place in Bangkok from June 12 to June 16.

Later during the day, Jyothi returned and toppled her competition in the 200 m heats, qualifying for the final with a time of 23.47 seconds. This mark was also better than the Asian Championships qualifying standards.

Three further finals were held on the penultimate day of the Ranchi meet.

Tejas Ashok Shirse won gold in the men’s 100m hurdles in 13.72 seconds. The Maharashtra racer broke Siddhanth Thingalaya’s previous meet record of 13.65 seconds set in 2012.

Shalini Chaudhary won the women’s discus throw with a throw of 49.35m, while Damneet Singh of Punjab won the men’s hammer throw with a throw of 64.91m.

Notably, Olympian and javelin thrower Annu Rani clinched a gold medal on the second day of the Federation Cup 2023 athletics event in Ranchi crossing the Asian Games 2022 qualification mark set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

At the event held on Tuesday at the Birsa Munda Stadium, Annu breached the all-important qualifying standards with a throw of 59.24 m, way above the standard of 56.46 m set by AFI.

She also qualified for the Asian Athletics Championships, scheduled for July in Bangkok, Thailand. The mark set for women’s javelin throw for earning a qualification in the event is 54.73 m.

The second day of the federation saw 14 finals being played, in which 27 athletes made the cut for the continental athletics event. 20 athletes breached the qualifying standards on Monday as well.

In men’s shot put, the Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor won the gold with a throw of 20.42 m, also breaching qualifying standards for both the Asian Games, and Asian Athletics Championships on Monday.

Besides Tajinderpal, Sahib Singh (19.23 m), Karanveer Singh (19.05 m) finished second and third and made the cut. Priya H Mohan emerged victorious in the women’s 400m race with an effort of 53.40 seconds and made the cut.

Rajesh Ramesh (43.75s) and Muhammed Ajmal (45.85s), finished first and second, in the men’s 400 m race and made the cut. But Muhammed Anas Yahiya failed to cross the qualification mark despite a third-place finish with timings of 46.19 s.

Amiya Kumar Mallick won the gold medal in the men’s 100m final with a time of 10.31s, although it was not enough to beat the Asian Championships qualification mark of 10.19s.

Srabani Nanda won the women’s 100m race in 11.44 seconds, although she, too, did not make the cut for the continental competition.

Federation Cup 2023 athletics: Day 3 medal winners

-Women’s 100m hurdles: 1. Jyothi Yarraji (12.89s); 2. R Nithya Ramraj (13.44s); 3 Sapna Kumari (13.58s)

-Women’s discus throw: 1. Shalini Chaudhary (49.35m); 2. Paramjot Kaur (48.76m); 3. Salmi Kispotta (46.31m)

-Men’s 110m hurdles: 1. Tejas Ashok Shirse (13.72s); 2. Madhvendra Sing Shekhawat (14.01s); 3. Sachin Binu (14.23s)

-Men’s hammer throw: 1. Damneet Singh (64.91m); 2. Taranveer Singh Bains (64.81m); 3. Lokesh Poonia (57.61m).