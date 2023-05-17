Race to Orange Cap: Most runs in IPL so far

NEW DELHI: The 16th edition of the popular tournament Indian Premier League (IPL) has brought a festive atmosphere for cricket lovers. This time’s IPL has given us many high-scoring games where batters have shown their explosive batting to compete in a prestige “Orange Cap” race.
Let us look at the top five batters who have shown their best skills to be in the orange cap list of IPL 2023:
Faf du Plessis has performed exceptionally well in this year's IPL. He is leading the list of the most runs in the IPL so far, scoring 631 runs with an impressive average of 57.36 and a strike rate of 154.27. He has bagged seven half-centuries in 12 games.
Young talented batter Shubman Gill jumped to the second spot with his blistering century in the previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has smashed 576 with an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 146.19.
Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed everyone with his class batting, scoring 575 runs with an average of 47.92 and a strike rate of 166.18. He has also bagged one hundred and four fifties.
The New Zealand cricketer has scored 498 runs in 13 matches. He has an average of 49.80 with a strike rate of 134.59. He has bagged five half-centuries.
Suryakumar Yadav came strong after struggling in the first half of the tournament. He has scored 479 runs with an average of 43.55 and a strike rate of 190.83.
