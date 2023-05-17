Odisha FC appoint former ISL winner Sergio Lobera as new head coach

NEW DELHI: Odisha FC on Wednesday appointed former Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield and title winner Sergio Lobera as their new head coach.

The Spaniard, who has coached FC Goa and Mumbai City FC in the past, will look to guide Odisha FC to even greater heights after a successful campaign for the club during the 2022-23 season.

The Eastern Dragons qualified for the ISL playoffs for the first time since inception and later ended the season by winning the Super Cup, which was the first silverware for the club.

"Odisha FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of experienced Spanish tactician Sergio Lobera on a 2-year deal," the club said in a statement.

"This development marks a new chapter for Odisha FC, as they aim to elevate their status next season having won the recently concluded Hero Super Cup and securing a spot in the AFC Cup Group Stage," it added.

The 46-year old Lobera is no stranger to Indian football, having spent four seasons in the ISL. He joined FC Goa in 2017 and guided them to the ISL playoffs on all three occasions during his time with the Gaurs. He also won the Super Cup in 2019 and a season later, helped the club clinch the League Shield.

Lobera moved to City Football Group-owned Mumbai City FC ahead of the ISL 2020-21 season and went on to achieve more success with the Islanders. MCFC secured the League Shield and the ISL title that season under Lobera, becoming the first club to achieve the double.

After a successful season in India, Lobera took up a new challenge with fellow City Football Group side and Chinese club Sichuan Jiuniu. This will be Lobera's third stint in India and having made a name for himself in India, Odisha FC will be confident of challenging for top honours under his tutelage.