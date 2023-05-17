IPL 2023: 'Ganguly should now be given the role of DC's head coach'

NEW DELHI: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan reckons as Delhi Capitals have shifted their focus on the next season of IPL, former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly should now be given the role of team's head coach.

"Sourav Ganguly's presence in the Delhi dugout is a big deal. I think if Dada is given the responsibility of coach as well, he can make a big difference in this team. Dada has knowledge of the psychology of Indian players. He knows how to run the dressing room and Delhi should definitely take advantage of that," Pathan told Star Sports.

"At the time of the toss, Warner has said that his team has now started preparing for the next season and in this context, it would not be wrong to see Ganguly in a changed role."

As the playoffs race in the IPL 2023 continues to get intense, teams are going all-in to book a seat in the top four.

It has been a very tightly-contested season. With two crucial points on the line, Punjab Kings are set to host Delhi Capitals as IPL 2023 will witness its first match at scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. It is the second home of the Punjab Kings.

Pathan spoke highly of young Punjab Kings batter Prabhsimran Singh - who slammed his maiden IPL ton in the previous game against the same opposition. Irfan believes the young top-order batter from Punjab is a future star.

"Prabhsimran did the work of a senior batsman against Delhi Capitals but the thing to remember is that he is young, and bats with great finesse and power. He has all kinds of shots. I think he's a star of the future."

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif also lavished praise on the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter and claimed the platform of IPL will never run short of introducing young and dynamic talents to the world.

"This is the tradition of IPL. Bring in a new talent and give him a chance. He will definitely shine. Prabhsimran is a talent of that kind. He has all kinds of shots and he not only has the ability to finish the innings but can also take the team to a strong score."

Delhi Capitals' playoffs hopes might have been dashed but teams cannot afford to take the David Warner-led side lightly. The presence of some strong characters in the coaching staff helps teams recover from tougher situations.

Meanwhile, a spirited Lucknow Super Giants side continued its unbeaten run against five-time champions Mumbai Indians and defeated MI by 5 runs in Lucknow last night. With this win, LSG kept its playoffs hopes alive and jolted MI's dreams to finish in the top four.

LSG left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan bowled exceptionally well in the final over to defend ten runs against Tim David and Cameron Green.

Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif hailed Mohsin - who was away from cricket for almost a year due to injury - made a maximum impact in his second game of TATA IPL 2023. Kaif praised the Uttar Pradesh seamer for sticking to his basics under pressure and delivering.

"Mohsin Khan didn't disintegrate under pressure despite Tim David looking in a menacing touch. UP cricketers are shining in the IPL 2023, Rinku (Singh) is doing it for KKR and Mohsin just did that for LSG in a must-win game. Very important victory for LSG."

The foundation for LSG's win over Mumbai Indians was laid by Marcus Stoinis as the Australia all-rounder played a valuable knock of 89* off 47 balls and gave the impetus his team needed against a strong MI side.

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh lauded Stoinis for his mature knock and his power-hitting skills.

"It was Marcus Stoinis' knock in the death overs which made the difference for LSG. This pitch required a set batter to finish it and he did just that. Stoinis is a power-hitter and he delivered."