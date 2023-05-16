Watch: Rohit, Gambhir all smiles ahead of LSG-MI encounter

LUCKNOW: Former Indian teammates Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir met and hugged each other ahead of the all-important clash between their respective IPL team's clash on Tuesday evening.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma walked up to mentor of Lucknow Super Giants Gautam Gambhir and shook hands at the practice session in the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Monday.

Gambhir, who was in the news for the heated exchange episode between him and Virat Kohli earlier this season, was seen cracking jokes and smiling along with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma in a video posted by LSG's Twitter handle.