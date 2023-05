Punjab eyes big win to keep play-off hopes alive against Delhi

Dharamsala: Punjab Kings will be eager to register a big win to keep its IPL play-off hopes alive against wooden spooner Delhi Capitals, which will play for pride when the two teams face off here on Wednesday.

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Punjab, with six losses and as many wins. It is placed at eighth spot with 12 points and is still in contention to make the qualifiers.

However, it needs to improve its net run rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268.

A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted its NRR and morale and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go its way.

Punjab will have to put up a much-improved effort with the bat. Against Delhi, opener Prabhsimran Singh waged a lone battle. Barring Dhawan, who has been its best batter, and to an extent Prabhsimran Singh, very few Punjab batters have contributed enough to its overall totals.

Its bowlers also need to pull up their socks. Boasting of a sound bowling attack with Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab has often failed to defend runs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals has had a nightmare of a season and has already been knocked out of the play-off contention.

The batting unit has disappointed all season. Delhi’s Indian batters, barring Axar Patel, have flattered to deceive, putting up a dismal show. The abject failure of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan has contributed significantly to Delhi Capitals’ travails this season, forcing the think-tank to pack all its overseas players at the top.

Skipper David Warner, wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh have given the team some momentum with the willow. But once they are gone, the middle order just crumbles.

In its previous game against Punjab, the Capitals looked on course for a comfortable win but then lost eight wickets for 67 runs.

The Indian bowlers in the side are not faring as badly as the batters. Three of DC’s four wins have come on the back of dominant bowling displays. Old warhorse Ishant Sharma has done his job while the return of Khaleel Ahmed has also helped.

Anrich Nortje, who had returned home for personal reasons, is back but it is to be seen if Delhi continues with the four overseas batters at the top or bring the South African pacer to tighten its bowling attack. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel have bowled economically.