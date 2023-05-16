Lowest totals in history of Indian Premier League

NEW DELHI: IPL has witnessed some really amazing performances by all the teams with the ball, sinking many oppositions to lowest of the lows. Here are five lowest totals in the league's history.
49 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019) Chasing 132, RCB was bundled out for 49, which still stands as the lowest total in IPL history. Kedar Jadhav top scored with 9 for RCB.
58 by Rajasthan Royals (Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2009) In the chase of 134, RR was bundled out for 58. Ravindra Jadeja (11) was the top scorer for the side.
59 by Rajasthan Royals (Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2023) In the chase of 172, RR was bundled out for just 59 in IPL 2023. Shimron Hetmyer top-scored for the side.
Delhi Capitals (Against Mumbai Indians, 2017) In the chase of 213, Delhi Capitals was bundled out for 66. Karun Nair top scored with 21 runs for DC.
5 / 5 67 by Delhi Capitals (Against Punjab Kings, 2017) DC was bundled out for 67 in IPL 2017, thanks to a spell of 4/20 by Sandeep Sharma. Punjab chased down the total easily.
