Lowest totals in history of Indian Premier League

NEW DELHI: IPL has witnessed some really amazing performances by all the teams with the ball, sinking many oppositions to lowest of the lows. Here are five lowest totals in the league's history.

49 by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Against Kolkata Knight Riders, 2019) Chasing 132, RCB was bundled out for 49, which still stands as the lowest total in IPL history. Kedar Jadhav top scored with 9 for RCB.