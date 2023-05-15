No ‘soft signal’ from on-field officials: ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to do away with the contentious ‘soft signal’ by the on-field officials, which had often been criticised as it was believed to have created confusion for TV umpires after a decision was referred upstairs.

The ‘soft signal’ was used to determine the validity of catches taken inches off the ground. According to the ICC rules, a “soft signal is the visual communication by the bowler’s end umpire to the third umpire (accompanied by additional information via two-way radio where necessary) of his/her initial on-field decision prior to initiating an Umpire Review.”

As a result, the third umpire was compelled to go by the ‘soft signal’ when the footages proved to be inconclusive. The ICC announced changes to the ‘playing conditions’ after the Chief Executives’ Committee (CEC) approved the recommendations from the men’s cricket committee, led by Sourav Ganguly, and the women’s cricket committee.

“The major change involved the soft signal being scrapped, with the umpires no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire. The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken,” the ICC said.

The ICC also made helmets mandatory for high-risk positions. Compulsory use of helmets will be for the following: when the batters are facing fast bowlers, when the wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps, when the fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

There was also a minor addition to the free-hit rule, with any runs scored off a free hit after the ball hits the stumps counted as runs scored by the batter. The changes will come into effect on June 1, said the governing body.