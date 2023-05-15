Lucknow looks to halt Mumbai’s momentum in crucial clash

Lucknow: Mumbai Indians is on a roll in the business end of the tournament and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to halt its momentum on a tricky pitch in the IPL here on Tuesday.

Mumbai is third on the table with 14 points and with a point less from the same number of games, LSG is holding on to the fourth spot.

Both teams will be looking to get out of the danger zone as eight teams remain in the play-off contention.

Suryakumar Yadav is back to his breathtaking best and played a huge role in Mumbai’s wins in the previous two games. Short of runs in the tournament, Rohit Sharma found some rhythm against Gujarat Titans and will be looking to play a substantial knock at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Cricket Stadium.

In Tilka Varma’s absence, Mumbai has found an able replacement in Nehal Wadhera, who seems to be getting better with every opportunity.

On the bowling front, veteran spinner Piyush Chawla continues to make life tough for the batters while rookie Akash Madhwal has given the pace attack a much-needed boost. Death bowling remains a concern with Jofra Archer’s replacement Chris Jordan leaking runs in the last two games.