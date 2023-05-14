Selectors must be closely monitoring Yashasvi Jaiswal in IPL: Shastri

NEW DELHI: Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri said that selectors must be keeping a close eye on young Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose game Shastri termed as one with "power and timing".

As we have entered the last week of the league stage in IPL 2023, the competition is only getting intense.

On Super Sunday as teams begin the Race to the Playoffs, fans are going to witness two very crucial games as teams need those two crucial points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals will host Royal Challengers Bangalore in the day game at Jaipur while Chennai Super Kings take on a spirited Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk in the second game of the day.

It will be a battle for the Orange Cap between RCB captain Faf du Plessis and young RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first game of the day.

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri reckons India selectors must be keeping a close eye on young Jaiswal and believes the talented young batter will soon play for India. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Ravi Shastri said, "The selectors must be closely monitoring Jaiswal and he will soon play for India. The best thing about him is the way he's raised his graph. There is power in his game, there's timing. He has very bright future prospects."

Jaiswal is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023. He has scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of over 167. He has scored a century and four fifties so far, with the best score of 124.



RCB will be hoping their star batter Virat Kohli once again inspires them to another vital win against a quality Rajasthan Royals side. Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody believes, Kohli's passion drives every team that he is part of and it is the same with RCB.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Tom Moody said, "Virat Kohli is a very emotional and competitive player. It has been the case with several other greats of the game for it is their passion which drives them. Virat is one of those players, and such players also help the team bring out their best."

Virat is currently the sixth-highest run-scorer in IPL 2023, with 420 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00, with six fifties.

In the second game of the day, the attention will be once again on legendary MS Dhoni and the CSK captain must be eager to collect two crucial points against a vitriolic KKR side.

Former India cricketer Mithali Raj has lauded the CSK captain for keeping the noise out and helping the team do what it is known for i.e., consistency. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Mithali Raj said, "There are a lot of noises when a player approaches the back end of his career. MS Dhoni shut the noise brilliantly and guided his team slowly in this season. He has helped CSK stay in the hunt for the top two spots so far. It's not just his captaincy, but also the on-field strategies that he has made has helped CSK do well. He made several smart moves in the tournament. Rahane is a perfect example of how a player revives himself under a good captain."

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh meanwhile, has urged Dhoni to not break his fans' hearts and keep playing in the IPL for he still has a lot of cricket left in him. Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Harbhajan Singh said, "MS Dhoni has stopped time. He still looks the same old Dhoni. He is hitting those big shots, taking those singles. Although he is not running at his full speed, he is hitting those sixes at ease and still looks dangerous with the bat. Do not hurt our feelings MSD. You should continue playing." Eyes will also be on KKR star batter Rinku Singh - who has been one of the finds of the season. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded the UP cricketer for doing well during tense situations.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, Ravi Shastri said, "Rinku Singh is the hero of Kolkata Knight Riders. His temperament is very strong and gets very comfortable in tough situations. He's a battle-hardened player. Rinku likes close matches and this ability to do well in crunch situations is what separates this player from others." In 12 matches, Rinku has scored 353 runs at an average of 50.42 with a strike rate of over 146. He has two half-centuries this season, with the best score of 58*.