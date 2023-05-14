Lessons on gender parity from University of St Andrews

Past forward: Rita Punwani, Lady Captain, Tollygunge Golf Club, was part of the Council that oversaw the merger of the Men’s and Ladies sections years ago. “Golf has gained more ground and is viewed seriously now, compared to 10 years ago. At that time, many would drop golf for college. But now, many focus on it as a career. There is more mileage out of playing golf, and the junior golf circuit in the country is now very vibrant,” she says.