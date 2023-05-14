Sports

IPL 2023: RCB win toss, opt to bat first against RR

For the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Australian spinner Adam Zampa comes in place of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.
RR captain Sanju Samson and RCB captain Faf du Plessis
RR captain Sanju Samson and RCB captain Faf du PlessisIPL
PTI

JAIPUR: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Du Plessis said the soaring mercury had played a role in his decision to bat first. Wayne Parnell has come in place of Australian quick Josh Hazlewood, while Michael Bracewell has replaced Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga in the RCB playing XI.

For the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals, Australian spinner Adam Zampa comes in place of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult.

The last time the two sides met, RCB defeated RR by seven runs.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Virat Kohli
IPL
Rajasthan Royals
Indian Premier League
RCB
Faf du Plessis
RR
Adam Zampa
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sanju Samson
RCB VS RR
Yashasvi Jaiswal
RR VS RCB
IPL 2023
RCB win toss
rajasthan royals vs royal challengers bangalore
rr ipl

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in