IPL 2023: RCB scores 171/5 against RR

JAIPUR: Captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored half-centuries to help Royal Challengers Bangalore post a competitive 171 for five against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, du Plessis (55 off 44) and Maxwell (54 of 33) stitched a 69-run partnership for the second wicket. But the middle order once again failed to fire as RCB lost four wickets for just 18 runs. Spinner Adam Zampa and medium pacer KM Asif picked two wickets apiece for Rajasthan.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 55, Glenn Maxwell 54; Adam Zampa 2/25; KM Asif 2/42).