City is now a step away from PL glory

LIVERPOOL: Ilkay Gundogan scored two brilliant goals and teed up Erling Haaland for another to inspire table-topper Manchester City to a 3-0 win at Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

With City coming up trumps and its closest rival Arsenal going down 0-3 to host Brighton and Hove Albion later in the day, Pep Guardiola’s team is a victory away from defending its crown. City is on 85 points from 35 matches while the second-placed Arsenal is on 81 points off 36 games.

Gundogan netted in the 37th minute when he brought down Riyad Mahrez’s cross in a crowded area and flicked a blind shot past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with his back to goal. Haaland headed in Gundogan’s cross two minutes later to extend his single-season Premier League scoring record to 36 goals.

Gundogan made it 3-0 soon after half-time with a curling free-kick that sailed over Everton’s defensive wall and into the net.

Commenting on the match, City manager Pep Guardiola told BBC: “From minute one, we took the game in our hands. It was a brilliant performance at the end of a season. We controlled the game. We were patient and attacked the spaces. Gundogan arriving in the box is amazing. Really really important.”

City, which had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton at the Etihad Stadium earlier this season, has won seven matches in a row at Goodison Park.

The reigning champion created several scoring chances in the first half, including two quick corners that failed to produce shots, before it was rewarded for its hard work.

Haaland had a late chance for his second goal, but sent his spectacular bicycle kick wide. Everton also had opportunities, with James Tarkowski striking the crossbar and Mason Holgate sending a close-range shot just wide.

RESULTS: Everton 0 lost to Manchester City 3 (I Gundogan 37 & 51, E Haaland 39); Arsenal 0 lost to Brighton & Hove Albion 3 (J Enciso 51, D Undav 86, P Estupinan 90)