Unruly behaviour by Hyderabad crowd halts proceedings
HYDERABAD: The unruly behaviour of Sunrisers Hyderabad supporters halted proceedings of the IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants after on-field umpires Akshay Totre, J Madangopal and TV umpire Yeshwant Barde earned the fans’ wrath for a poor ‘no-ball’ DRS call in the penultimate over here on Saturday.
Avesh Khan bowled what looked like a beamer to Abdul Samad and Totre didn’t adjudge it a no-ball. SRH called for a DRS but to its horror, Barde also ruled it in favour of the bowling team.
An angry Klaasen spoke to on-field umpires and suddenly one saw LSG head coach Andy Flower and mentor Gautam Gambhir along with others in dug-out, standing inside the boundary rope, pointing at the stands which is exactly behind their team area.
It seemed as if someone from the crowd had thrown something and there were collective chants of “Kohli Kohli” in their bid to rile Gambhir up in reference to his bust-up with former India captain Virat Kohli earlier this month.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android