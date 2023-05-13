Shooting WC: Rhythm creates world record, but misses out on medal
BAKU: Indian shooter Rhythm Sangwan smashed a 29-year-old world record in the qualification round but missed out on a medal as she finished eighth in the women’s 25m pistol event at the ISSF World Cup here on Saturday.
Rhythm shot a stunning 595 to top qualification, surpassing the world record that was first created by Diana Iorgova (594) of Bulgaria in Milan back in 1994. It had been equalled twice thereafter, most recently by German Doreen Vennekamp at the Bhopal World Cup in March earlier this year.
Rhythm, who won her maiden individual senior World Cup medal – bronze – in women’s 10m air pistol here on Wednesday, was the first shooter to be eliminated in the eight-woman final with 10 hits in the first four five-shot series.
India registered a no-medal day for the first time in the tournament. While Rhythm topped qualification, her compatriots Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker shot 582 and 578 respectively to finish at 13th and 27th positions. Abhidnya Ashok Patil, playing for ranking points, registered a score of 576.
All three Indian contenders in men’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) fell short of the top-eight mark. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar shot 586 for a 10th-place finish while Akhil Sheoran was 13th with 585 and Swapnil Kusale further back in 22nd with 583. Pankaj Mukheja, shooting for ranking points, shot only 581.
The day also saw the first precision qualification round for the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP), where Vijayveer Sidhu shot a solid 293 to be among the top-scores.
