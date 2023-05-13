LSG notch 7-wicket win against SRH

HYDERABAD: Prerak Mankad anchored the Lucknow Super Giants innings with an unbeaten fifty to power his side to a seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.

Opting to bat, SRH managed 182 for six after their batters failed to convert their starts.

In reply, LSG raced to victory with four balls to spare to return to winning ways after three matches.

Besides Mankad, who scored an unbeaten 45-ball-64, Marcus Stoinis (40) and Nicholas Pooran (44 not out) provided valuable contributions to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen top-scored for the home side with 29-ball 47.

For Lucknow, spin all-rounder Krunal Pandya (2/24) was the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 182 for 6 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 47; Krunal Pandya 2/24) lost to Lucknow Super Giants: 185 for 3 in 19.2 overs (Prerak Mankad 64 not out; Glenn Phillips 1/10) by seven wickets.