Suryakumar Yadav's maiden IPL ton powers MI to 218/5 against GT

MUMBAI: Suryakumar Yadav's blistering maiden IPL century propelled Mumbai Indians to 218/5 against Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Suryakumar scored the highest for Mumbai with a sensational unbeaten 103 off 49 balls while Ishan Kishan and Vishnu Vinod played fine knocks of 31 and 30 respectively.

For GT, Rashid Khan bagged four wickets while Mohit Sharma scalped one.

Put to bat first, Mumbai got off to a fiery start as their openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma slammed boundaries at regular intervals.

Rohit looked in rich form as he smoked Mohit Sharma for 14 runs with two cracking fours and one massive six. In the 5th over the blistering duo took their team's total beyond the 50-run mark.

Rashid Khan brought GT back into the game, dismissing Rohit and Kishan in a single over. Rohit went back to the pavilion after scoring 29 while Kishan played a knock of 31 runs in 20 balls.

Nehal Wadhera and Suryakumar Yadav rotated the strike brilliantly, not allowing the Gujarat bowlers to settle down while whacking the loose balls on offer.

The Afghanistan spinner later claimed the wicket of Nehal Wadhera as well in the 9th over of the game.

Vishnu Vinod then came out to bat. Suryakumar was the aggressor of the batting pair, smashing boundaries regularly.

The duo of Vinod and Suryakumar hammered Alzarri Joseph for 15 runs with the help of two sixes in the 12th over of the game.

It did not take long for the Mumbai duo to dominate Gujarat bowlers and smacked them all around the ground.

The pair displayed great resilience and determination as they brought up their 50-run partnership. 65 Mohit Sharma provided his team with a much-needed breakthrough as he removed the well-set batter Vinod, breaking 65 run partnership between MI batters. In the 17th over, Suryakumar brought up his fine fifty in 32-balls.

Rashid Khan bagged his fourth wicket of the match when he dismissed new batter Tim David for 5.

The right-handed bat Cameron Green Mohit Sharma was on the receiving end with Suryakumar smashing him for three boundaries and one maximum in an over, gathering 20 runs.

In the 19th over of the game, Suryakumar slammed two boundaries and one maximum off Mohammed Shami's deliveries, gathering 17 runs. On the last over's final ball, Suryakumar brought up his century with a stunning six and took his team's total to 218/5.

Brief score: Mumbai Indians 218/5 (Suryakumar Yadav 103*, Ishan Kishan 31; Rashid Khan 4-30) vs Gujarat Titans