Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul added to WI squad for WC Qualifier 2023

ST JOHNS: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Friday named all-rounder Keemo Paul and spinner Gudakesh Motie to the squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Bowling all-rounder Keemo Paul who last played for the side at the ODI level back in July last year, has received a recall into the West Indies squad.

While Gudakesh Motie, who performed well in Zimbabwe during the West Indies Test tour earlier in the year, has also earned a spot in the squad.

West Indies were relegated to the Qualifier after finishing ninth in the Cricket World Cup Super League, 10 points behind South Africa, who secured the final automatic place this week while other results went their way. Lead West Indies selector Desmond Haynes said Keemo Paul's all-round skillset could make him a key component of the side's tilt at qualification.

"Paul is a three-dimensional player, who can bowl the new ball effectively, he's dynamic in the outfield and he can also make vital runs. We see him as a potential match-winner for us," Desmond Haynes said in an official statement released by CWI.

Cricket West Indies will allow IPL players to rest before the Qualifier, while those nominated to the tournament side who are not already in India will prepare with three ODIs against other tournament contenders UAE in Sharjah.

As cover for those at the IPL, four uncapped players have been named in the UAE series squad: Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Dominic Drakes and Akeem Jordan.

Upon speaking to those in the group, Haynes is confident of a strong performance.

"They are fully aware of the job at hand. We are happy with the preparations and the mindset of the players, and everyone is clear about their roles in the squad. It will be a challenging tournament, it will be intense and competitive, there is no doubt about that," he added.

The West Indies also went through the Qualifier in 2018 to secure their 2019 Cricket World Cup place, finishing top of the Super Six group to punch their ticket.

West Indies ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Squad: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd. Squad for UAE ODIs: Shai Hope (c), Brandon King (vc), Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith and Devon Thomas.