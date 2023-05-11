Pressure can help us focus, perform at our best: Craig Fulton

BENGALURU: The newly-appointed Indian men's hockey team head coach Craig Fulton said that pressure can turn out to be a positive thing for his team, helping them focus and deliver their best.

Only a fortnight since he arrived in India donning a new role as the Indian Men's Hockey Team's Chief Coach, Craig Fulton has already got down to business. With the FIH Hockey Pro League matches in the United Kingdom only a few weeks away, the 48-year-old vies to put the team in top gear to finish the prestigious league on a high.

While settling in has been rather smooth for Fulton, he is fully aware that the top job in the Indian Men's team also brings with it a fair amount of pressure and expectations to perform.

However, having worked with a top team like Belgium from 2018 to 2021 as they rose to world supremacy winning the 2018 FIH Men's World Cup and the Olympic Gold in Tokyo.

Fulton is best equipped to channel the pressure to gain positive outcomes. "I understand there will be pressure to perform, obviously from the fans, the media and the team itself. I believe pressure can be a positive thing, it will help us focus and also perform at our best," he said as quoted by Hockey India in a press release.

"In terms of managing pressure, I will be working closely with players and support staff to create a positive and supportive environment where everyone can perform to their best. That is the ultimate goal," he concluded.

The coach also said that, "The 5 weeks before I arrived were an intense fitness block. We are in week 6 now and in the next two weeks before we fly away to the UK for the FIH Hockey Pro League matches, the focus will be more on hockey and the tactical side of setting up the team."

India's European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League will start from May 26 against Belgium. It will end on June 11 against Argentina.

Acknowledging the Indian team's recent success in the home leg of FIH Hockey Pro League where they remained unbeaten against reigning World Champions Germany and Australia, Fulton said, "David John who was the interim Coach has done a good job on putting the team in a good place. Now I look forward to preparing the team for competition."

After reaching SAI Centre, Bengaluru on April 29, Fulton took stock of the team's fitness which has been a primary focus in their ascension in world ranking and Olympic success.

"We had a speed and agility session at 7 am in the morning. It was good to watch the players move, the group is fantastic and I see the players are training hard," he said. He also praised the SAI facility which has remained a preferred venue for the National Coaching Camps since the last two Olympic cycles.

"I was surprised to see how big the facility is. It has everything under one roof. The exclusive gym for hockey is world-class. The pitches are good, the facilities for recovery are good, the food hall is new and good too," he said.