IPL 2023: RR beat KKR by 9 wickets

KOLKATA: Yashasvi Jaiswal blazed away to an unbeaten 47-ball 98 as Rajasthan Royals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Kolkata Knight Riders scored 149 for eight after being asked to bat first. Venkatesh Iyer top-scored for KKR with 57 off 42 balls after openers Jason Roy (10) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (18) could not convert their starts at the Eden Gardens, both falling to seasoned left-arm pacer Trent Boult.

In-form leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal finished with excellent figures of 4/25, continuing his fine run of form.

In reply, RR completed the chase in 13.1 overs. Sanju Samson smashed 48 off 29 balls.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 149/8 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer ; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/25, Trent Boult 2/25). Rajasthan Royals: 151/1 in 13.1 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98 not out, Sanju Smason 48 not out).