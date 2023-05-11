Inter to head into second leg with two-goal cushion
MILAN: Inter Milan scored two early goals to secure an impressive 2-0 win over arch-rival AC Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
At the San Siro, Inter struck in the eighth and 11th minute as Edin Dzeko smashed in a close-range volley before Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubled the lead from Federico Dimarco’s cross. Milan was shell-shocked and although it improved in the second half, it rarely threatened and faces an uphill task in the second leg.
Commenting on the first leg, ‘Man of the Match’ Mkhitaryan told Prime Video: “Right from the first minute, we had a great desire to win. But, it is not over yet. A great battle awaits us.”
Three-time European champion Inter made a fast start as Hakan Calhanoglu delivered a corner which fell to Dzeko and the latter expertly fired the ball into the top-right corner.
Bosnian striker Dzeko, 37, thus became the second oldest player to score in a Champions League semi-final after Manchester United’s Ryan Giggs. “Sometimes, you get in this difficult moment where the ball does not want to go in. Patience and work always pay off. I was calm knowing that the goals would come as always,” said Dzeko, who had ended a near four-month goal drought earlier this month.
Inter, which came into the fixture in high spirits after four consecutive Serie A wins, doubled the lead through Mkhitaryan. After Dimarco served him with a brilliant pass, the Armenian broke into Milan’s box to find the net from close range.
Calhanoglu went close to adding the third goal when his powerful long-range shot hit the inside of the post and Mkhitaryan was denied by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Milan, without injured forward Rafael Leao, was stunned and things could have got worse for the host when Lautaro Martinez went down inside the box just after the half-hour mark. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, but his decision was overturned following a VAR review. Milan showed more attacking intent after the interval, but created only a few clear chances, with strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missing the target and Sandro Tonali hitting the post.
Substitute Tommaso Pobega had a late opportunity to pull a goal back for Milan, with Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana keeping out his low effort from the edge of the area.
RESULT: Semi-finals: First leg: AC Milan 0 lost to Inter Milan 2 (E Dzeko 8, H Mkhitaryan 11)
