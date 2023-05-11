Inter to head into second leg with two-goal cushion

Milan, without injured forward Rafael Leao, was stunned and things could have got worse for the host when Lautaro Martinez went down inside the box just after the half-hour mark. The referee pointed to the penalty spot, but his decision was overturned following a VAR review. Milan showed more attacking intent after the interval, but created only a few clear chances, with strikes from Brahim Diaz and Junior Messias missing the target and Sandro Tonali hitting the post.