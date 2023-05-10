Watch: Delhi Capitals players describing MS Dhoni in one word

Captain Cool has a rich legacy in IPL, he has scored 5052 runs in his 243 matches with an average of 39.47. Batting down the order, he has bagged 24 half-centuries, 348 fours and 237 sixes. His best individual score is 84*.

Coming in the lower middle order, Dhoni has scored 76 runs in 10 games with a strike rate of 200.00 and an average of 76.00.

Dhoni is associated with CSK since the opening season of the rich-cash league, besides a two-season stint with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17.

He has a massive yellow army supporting him in every match, which breaks into cheers every time he walks onto the crease.

Currently, CSK is in second place in the points table with six wins and four losses, with one match failing to produce a result. They have a total of 13 points. On the other hand, DC is at the bottom with four wins and six losses. They have a total of eight points and would be aiming to reach double-digits. CSK had won its previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) while DC had won their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In their last five matches, DC has found form and won four matches. CSK on the other hand has won two, lost two and one ended in a no-result.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.