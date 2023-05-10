On the road to recovery: KL Rahul undergoes successful thigh surgery

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

The Indian batter has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury.

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship while Lucknow Super Giants replaced KL Rahul, who was also the skipper of the team with Karun Nair on May 5. The LSG captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.