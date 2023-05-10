On a night of stunning goals, City holds Real 1-1

Vinicius came up with a brilliant curling effort from the edge of the area, which flew into the top-right corner with Real’s first shot on target. The reigning champion got back on top in the second half and took control, but City equalised after it won possession high up the pitch. The visitor worked the ball to De Bruyne, who drilled the ball in with the outside of his boot to leave the tie poised ahead of Wednesday’s second leg.