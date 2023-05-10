Deepak, Hussamudin, Nishant ease into semis

Hussamudin was involved in a messy bout that involved a lot of clinching. The first round was fought on even keel with Hussamudin edging past the Bulgarian fifth seed 3-2 in the quarterfinals. As the seconds ticked by, Hussamudin became more confident and started dominating the proceedings. He landed heavy blows to take the final two rounds. Hussamuddin will go up against Saidel Horta of Cuba in the semi-finals. Nishant’s performance was the cherry on the cake as he knocked out Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar by an unanimous verdict.