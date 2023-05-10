CSK looks to capitalise on home advantage

“It (DC) has been in good form. It is going to come here (Chennai) with a bit of confidence. It did well in the last match [against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi], it was a dominant win (seven-wicket victory with 20 balls to spare). We have to play at our best. I know that DC is sitting at the bottom of the table, but it is so close to jumping up very quickly with a couple of wins,” Hussey said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.