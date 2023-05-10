CSK looks to capitalise on home advantage
CHENNAI: With its form guide at home reading ‘W L W L W’ and the closely contested Indian Premier League 2023 heading into the business end, Chennai Super Kings will be keen to settle into rhythm at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
Its ‘fortress’ breached twice already this season – by Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings – Chennai cannot afford another slip up on its own patch if it is to lock a spot in the front row. Immediately ahead of Super Kings are two matches at Chepauk in the span of five days, first of which is against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.
The MS Dhoni-led CSK, currently second on the table with 13 points from 11 matches, will have a spring in its step after comprehensively defeating familiar foe Mumbai Indians in its previous home game. The bottom-placed DC, on eight points from 10 matches, is enjoying a mini resurgence, having triumphed in four of its last five games.
Required to win each of its remaining four fixtures to have a shot at qualifying for the play-offs, Delhi is in ‘do-or-die’ territory. Fully aware that its top-four hopes are hanging by a thread, Capitals will go all out for the full monty of two points against CSK.
And, Super Kings is wary of the weapons that Delhi has in its arsenal and the situation the visitor finds itself in, according to batting coach Michael Hussey.
“It (DC) has been in good form. It is going to come here (Chennai) with a bit of confidence. It did well in the last match [against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Delhi], it was a dominant win (seven-wicket victory with 20 balls to spare). We have to play at our best. I know that DC is sitting at the bottom of the table, but it is so close to jumping up very quickly with a couple of wins,” Hussey said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.
A good battle on the cards
Flamboyant opener Devon Conway will be eager to extend his excellent ‘home run’, having recorded a 40-plus score (47, 50, 77 not out, 92 not out, 44) in each of his first five outings at Chepauk in IPL 2023. Besides Conway, opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, the versatile Ajinkya Rahane and ‘spin-hitter’ Shivam Dube are in good nick.
In the bowling pack, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and fast-rising slinger Matheesha Pathirana will have to do the heavy lifting again. Jadeja has been controlling the middle overs with tight spells while Pathirana is an asset in the death overs.
The CSK bowling attack should be prepared to tackle the Delhi top-order that is likely to be packed with four overseas batters (captain David Warner, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh and Rilee Rossouw). In spin-friendly conditions, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will hold the key to achieve success for the tourist.
