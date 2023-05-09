We can knock anybody out: Stefano Pioli ahead of UCL semi-final clash

MILAN: Ahead of the breathtaking encounter AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has sent a strong message ahead of their clash. Italy's local rivalry "Derby della Madonnina" - AC Milan vs Inter Milan is set to transpire in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League on Thursday at the San Siro Stadium.

AC Milan have already pulled off some unexpected results as they knocked out Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A Champions Napoli to book their place in the UCL semifinals. Poli believes that his team is in possession of the required strength to knock any team out of the tournament.

"We've knocked out Tottenham and Napoli; we can knock anybody out. Inter are the favourites for some, but we want to give it a good go. We need to take into account that this tie is played over 180 minutes. We've been in great form in the Champions League. Now, we'll try to take one more step to reach the final; it would be amazing," Pioli said in the pre-match conference as quoted by AC Milan.

"It's a derby. It's a special game. I like to play in these. I'm proud of this AC Milan team and I'm highly motivated. I always try to be positive with my teammates. We hope to put in a good performance; everyone will need to give 100%. The details could make the difference."

The biggest advantage that Milan have over their local rivals will be their home crowd which will act as the 12th man throughout the match.

"We're expecting the atmosphere at San Siro to be electric. The fans will drive us to give our all from start to finish," Pioli added. AC Milan and Inter Milan have produced some of the most thrilling football clashes.

The last time they faced each other at UCL was in 2005 Milan cruised through Inter with a 5-0 aggregate score in the quarterfinal stage of the tournament. Inter have only scored a single goal against their arch-rivals in the UCL competition.

The hosts will be keen to continue their dominant form in their upcoming clash.