Rohit’s form a concern for Mumbai ahead of RCB clash

RCB will hope that its troika of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell fire at the top, since whenever they have done so collectively, the team has found itself mostly on the right side of the results. Mahipal Lomror struck a quality 54 against Delhi Capitals but his knock was not enough as RCB suffered a shock defeat. With 511 runs, Du Plessis is the only batter this season to have crossed the 500-run mark.