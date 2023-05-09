IPL 2023: Top 5 last-ball finishes

Sports

This year's IPL has also seen some matches that went down to the wire. and were finished in the very last balls of the match.
Rinku Singh, Abdul Samad iplt20.com
NEW DELHI: Indian Premier League (IPL) has been an exciting tournament due to its nail-baiting encounters. This year's IPL has also seen some matches that went down to the wire. and were finished in the very last balls of the match. Let's have a look at the top 5 thrilling last-ball finishes of IPL 2023.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings (KKR won by 5 wickets)

It was Rinku Singh who hit the winning shot for KKR at Eden Gardens. He smashed four in the last ball to provide KKR win against PBKS by five wickets. KKR chased down the 180-run target with the help of a half-century by skipper Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR won by 3 runs)

This time, the bowling unit took the win home as the world's one of the best finishers MS Dhoni failed to hit the last ball out of the ground. Dhoni's innings of 32* had brought the match to the last over however they fell short of chasing a target of 176.

Rajasthan Royal vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH won by 4 wickets)

The match between RR and SRH saw all the drama, the game went till the last over where RR beat the opponent until the umpire called the no-ball and alarmed the free-hit. And in the free hit, Abdul Samad hit a maximum to guide his team to a four-wicket victory.

Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings (PBKS won by 4 wickets)

Hard-hitting knocks from Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone powered PBKS to a four-wicket win over CSK. Making a significant contribution Sikandar Raza took three wins in the last ball.

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings (KKR won by 3 wickets)

KKR star Rinku Singh clinched an improbable win against Gujarat Titans with his magical five consecutive sixes in the last over. He finished the match with a six in the last ball. KKR chased a total of 205 registering a three-wicket win.

