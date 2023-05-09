RCB ride on Maxwell and Du Plessis' fifties to post 199/6 against MI

MUMBAI: Glenn Maxwell and skipper Faf du Plessis smashed half-centuries to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to 199 for six in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, RCB lost Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat quickly before Du Plessis (65 off 41 balls) and Maxwell (68 off 33) joined hands to stitch 120 runs in just 67 balls.

Towards the end, Dinesh Karthik made an 18-ball-30.

Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 3/36 from his four overs.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 199 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 68, Faf du Plessis 65; Jason Behrendorff 3/36).