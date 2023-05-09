IPL 2023: KKR captain Nitish fined for slow over-rate against PBKS

KOLKATA: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined for slow over-rate during the team's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday.

The KKR skipper was fined Rs 12 lakh from his match fees, which was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

On Monday, KKR won a thrilling match against PBKS in the last over finish. A half-century by Nitish Rana and fiery cameos from Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped Kolkata clinch a five-wicket win.

In the chase of 180, Nitish scored 51 off 38, Andre Russell 42 of 23 and Rinku Singh 21 off 10.

For PBKS, Rahul Chahar picked two wickets conceding 23 runs in four overs. Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis dismissed one batter each.

Earlier, a half-century by skipper Shikhar Dhawan and late cameos by Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar guided Punjab Kings to a competitive 179/7.

Shikhar scored 57 off 47 balls, Jitesh Sharma played a cameo of 21 off 18 balls and Rishi Dhawan scored a quick 19 off 11 balls.

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/26 in four overs. Harshit took two wickets while Suyash and Nitish got one each.

KKR are in the fifth spot in the points table with five wins, six losses and a total of 10 points. PBKS have slipped to the seventh position in the table with 10 points due to a low net-run rate.