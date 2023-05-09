Boult opens up about his desire to play in WC 2023 for New Zealand

JAIPUR: New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult who is currently a part of the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals has revealed his 'big desire' to feature in the shades of black once again for his national team in the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

In order to spend more time with his family and become more available for franchise cricket, the veteran bowler made a request to be released from the central contract in the month of August last year.

But now he yearns to play for his national team and return to India in the month of October to play in the World Cup. While speaking to ESPNcricinfo he said, "I've still got that big desire to play for New Zealand," Boult said. "It is what it is: I've made my decision."

"I've been lucky enough to have a 13-year career in the Black Cap and hey, I've still got a big desire to play in the World Cup as well. We'll see how that unfolds: there's still a bit of movement in the landscape at the moment," Trent Boult said.

"I remember after the 2019 final, I said to Kane [Williamson] that we've got to be there again, come 2023 in India. It's a shame with what's going on with his knee but he'll be working as hard as he can to try and get there. It's such a great tournament... One hundred per cent, I've got that desire to be out there. Since Boult's absence from the national team, many pace bowlers like Henry Shipley and Blair Tickner have capitalized on the opportunity and made their way into the Black Caps playing eleven.

Along with this New Zealand have a host of players like Adam Milne and Matt Henry who have a fair share of experience which gives balance to their squad. These players could play a crucial role as New Zealand prepares for the World Cup.

"We're a great one-day side. We've got some players that have travelled to India and experienced the conditions a lot, and that's what it comes down to in World Cups. You can't buy experience, and you can't replace players that have toured for however many years across these conditions," Boult added.

Boult made his last appearance in international cricket for the Kiwis in their T20 World Cup semifinal defeat against Pakistan. As the New Zealand cricket board continues to prioritize contracted players in the team selection for the Test format, Boult has missed the action for almost a year. In February Boult was overlooked for their Test clash against England in Mount Maunganui, where he and his family are based.

"It felt bizarre," he said. "Test match cricket was on, a couple of kilometres down the road, and I wasn't part of it." But he still has hope that he will be considered for their home Tests against Australia and South Africa in early 2024.

"Hopefully not, no. There are some big Tests coming up next year: Australia and South Africa are due to travel to New Zealand. And Test cricket is still my favourite format."

"I've played nearly 80 Tests and had some pretty great times in the Black Cap, but they said that, if I chose to move away from that contract, my time in it would be limited. And I'm pretty sure they've never had anyone play Test cricket that isn't contracted - so that probably makes it hard as well," Boult concluded.