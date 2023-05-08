West Ham stuns United with 1-0 win
LONDON: A howler by Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea gifted West Ham United three vital points in its battle against relegation as the London team earned a 1-0 win in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Sunday.
United is fourth on 63 points after 34 matches, one point ahead of the fifth-placed Liverpool with a game in hand over the Merseyside team, while West Ham is 15th on 37 points.
The visitor enjoyed the better chances in the opening half, but went behind in the 27th minute, when De Gea somehow failed to keep out a tame bouncing shot from Said Benrahma. The ball nestled in the bottom corner, despite the Spaniard getting a hand to it.
United was lucky not to concede a penalty when central defender Victor Lindelof moved his arm into the path of a ball that was sent across the box from Benrahma.
De Gea redeemed himself somewhat early in the second half with a superb reaction save to deny Tomas Soucek, but looked shaky again later. Soucek scored with a header in the 73rd minute, only to see the goal chalked off for offside.
Marcus Rashford and substitute Anthony Martial forced saves from West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski late in the second half, but United could not fashion a goal and slumped to its second league defeat in a row.
RESULT: West Ham United 1 (S Benrahma 27) bt Manchester United 0
