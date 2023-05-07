Sabalenka secures Madrid title

MADRID: Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus beat Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open women’s singles title on Saturday, avenging her defeat by the Polish World No.1 in last month’s Stuttgart final. Sabalenka produced a great performance to defeat Swiatek for the first time on clay, proving that she will be a serious title contender at the upcoming French Open.

The 25-year-old Sabalenka made things uncomfortable for Swiatek with her aggressive tactics, breaking the two-time Roland Garros champion’s serve in the eighth game en route to bagging the first set. Swiatek fought back in the second set as she raced to a 3-0 lead before levelling the contest at one set all.

However, reigning Australian Open winner Sabalenka dug in to show that she was no pushover, opening up a 3-0 lead in the decider. Swiatek then kept everyone on the edge of their seats as she made it 3-3 in a thrilling third set. Sabalenka later went on to break Swiatek’s serve with a brilliant crosscourt forehand before wrapping up the win on her fourth match point.