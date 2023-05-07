PCB wants guarantee on India’s participation in CT

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi will seek a “written guarantee” from Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) supremo Jay Shah about India’s participation in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan before committing on its national team playing its ODI World Cup matches in India. The 2023 World Cup will be played from October 5 and the BCCI has zeroed in on Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata as possible venues for Babar Azam’s side. With Asian Cricket Council (ACC), under the chairmanship of Jay Shah, not confirming the proposed hybrid model for the upcoming Asia Cup Sethi apparently has been advised to play the hardball. According to a reliable source, Sethi is scheduled to leave for Dubai on 8th May where he will hold meetings with ACC and International Cricket Council officials.