IPL 2023: GT scores 227/2 against LSG

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat Titans posted an imposing 227 for two against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, defending champions GT were off to a blistering start with both Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43 balls) and Shubman Gill (94 off 51) going after the bowling from the word go, helping the team amass 78 runs in the powerplay. Gill remained unbeaten.

The two were involved in an opening partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs. Brief scores: Gujarat Titans: 227 for 2 in 20 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 81, Shubman Gill 94 not out).