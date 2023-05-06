Super Kings Academy to open its first overseas centre in Berkshire

CHENNAI: The Super Kings Academy, which has five centres in India, is set to go global with its first overseas facility in Berkshire, United Kingdom. The Super Kings Academy Berkshire will have former India player Deep Dasgupta as its mentor. The centre will have six outdoor turf pitches, six astroturf pitches, six indoor pitches and a gym. Coaching classes for boys and girls will begin next month, announced the academy via a media release that was issued on Friday. Speaking about the Super Kings Academy Berkshire, Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan said: “When we started the Super Kings Academy last summer, we wanted to spread our wings not only across India but also around the world. We are glad to take the first step in that direction. As a global franchise, we are happy to nurture talent outside India as well.” For more details, interested students can visit uk.superkingsacademy.com.