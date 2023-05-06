Sethu FC makes it four wins on the bounce

CHENNAI: Sethu FC recorded its fourth victory on the bounce in the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2022-23 as it defeated Eastern Sporting Union 3-0 at the TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Friday. With 12 points and a 100 per cent record, Sethu, which finished runner-up in the previous edition, is top of Group B. Priyangka Devi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, with her strike helping the Madurai-based Sethu side have a slender one-goal advantage at the half-time interval. Sumati Kumari made it 2-0 in the 60th minute while substitute Kiran Pisda (87th), brought on by head coach Joseph Naik in the final quarter of the match, found the back of the net three minutes from time. Priyangka was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for her influential performance.