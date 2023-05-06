Messi apologises to fans for 'unauthorised' trip to Saudi Arabia

PSG manager Christophe Galtier says he had "nothing to do with" Messi's suspension, while also condemning fans' protests outside players' homes.

"Leo's suspension has added to poor performances, we can't hide behind that," Galtier, 56, said on Friday.

PSG is on the top of Ligue 1 by five points with five games to play but is out of the Champions League and lost in the last 16 of the French Cup. There were fans' protests following their defeat to Lorient in the Ligue 1.

After Messi's suspension news was in the air another significant follow-up was made on his relations with PSG. Following his suspension, it was revealed on Wednesday that Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, with the French champions not planning to offer the forward a new contract.

The Argentine has scored 15 goals and has 15 assists in the French League-1 this season. In all competitions, Messi has scored 20 goals and provided 19 assists for the 2022-23 season.

Lionel Messi joined PSG in 2021, since then he has scored 31 goals and have 33 assists to his name in 71 matches over the past two seasons combined.

There are rumours that we may witness a homecoming of Lionel Messi to Football Club Barcelona. Barca President Joan Laporta and former player, now manager Xavi are keen to have Messi back at Spotify Camp Nou.