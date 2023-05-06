CSK will look to end its three-match winless streak against MI

Ishan Kishan, too, played a priceless knock against Punjab in the company of Suryakumar in its last match on Wednesday. Mumbai’s batting bears a formidable look with Tim David and Tilak Varma coming up with substantial contributions. Asked if Mumbai factored in the ‘spin’ threat, Kishan asserted his team is prepared for any conditions. “If the ball is there to be hit, we’ll go for it because in T20 cricket, you just need one or two good overs. We know they (CSK) have got plenty of spinners in their side. Having played so many years of IPL, we know how the wicket is going to play in Chennai, so we are ready.”