Dubai to host Global Chess League first season

The first season will feature six teams that will have six players each.
The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GCL) will be hosted in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, from June 21 to July 2. The GCL, a joint venture between FIDE (International Chess Federation) and Tech Mahindra, will be held in association with the Dubai Sports Council, the League's host partner. The first season will feature six teams that will have six players each. The FIDE deputy president and the League's mentor Viswanathan Anand, via a press release, said: "The World Chess Championship 2021 in Dubai, hosted during the Dubai expo, was a huge success. I believe that the GCL will mark a new beginning in fan experience. The League aims to revolutionise the game by having established players and emerging talent play together."

