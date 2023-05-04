SRH top-order under pressure ahead of Kolkata game

The batting as a whole has not clicked for Sunrisers and therefore it is not a surprise it finds itself in a desperate situation in the second half of the tournament. While Agarwal is striking at an underwhelming 110 at the top, number three Rahul Tripathi is not faring any better either. Skipper Aiden Markram, too, needs to lead from the front and Harry Brook, despite scoring a hundred, has failed in majority of the games.