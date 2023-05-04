SRH top-order under pressure ahead of Kolkata game
HYDERABAD: Sunrisers Hyderabad will expect more consistency from its top-order when it hosts Kolkata Knight Riders in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.
Both teams are languishing at the bottom of the table and another loss will put a serious dent in their play-off qualification chances. Getting Abhishek Sharma back to open worked in the previous game for Sunrisers and now it will be hoping its other opener, Mayank Agarwal, would find some fluency.
The batting as a whole has not clicked for Sunrisers and therefore it is not a surprise it finds itself in a desperate situation in the second half of the tournament. While Agarwal is striking at an underwhelming 110 at the top, number three Rahul Tripathi is not faring any better either. Skipper Aiden Markram, too, needs to lead from the front and Harry Brook, despite scoring a hundred, has failed in majority of the games.
He is back in the middle order and the management will be hoping that he finds some rhythm.
All-rounder Washington Sundar being ruled out of the IPL due to injury is a big blow to Sunrisers.
Pacer Umran Malik has the worst economy rate among the bowlers and has only taken five wickets in seven games, contributing to the team’s woes. Kolkata, too, would be expecting more fluency from its batters as it looks to get its campaign back on track after six defeats in nine games.
It has been found wanting in all three departments of the game, something that was mentioned by skipper Nitish Rana after the loss to Gujarat Giants.
“In crucial games and against top opponents, you need to do all the basics well in all the three departments of the game,” he had said. Rana has not shown the consistency that is expected of him while N Jagadeesan has struggled at the top. Both Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz have shown good form at the top but the management can only play one of them.
